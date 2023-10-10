Dulles, VA Author Publishes Historical Book
October 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSaddam Hussein and the Crisis in the Gulf, a new book by Judith Miller and Laurie Mylroie, translated by Basam Naem, has been released by RoseDog Books.
On August 2, 1990, Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, plunging the world into its most severe crisis since the end of the Cold War. Today, after the swift introduction into the Middle East of a multinational force, led by more than 100,000 U.S. troops in the largest American military action since Vietnam, people everywhere seek a deeper understanding of the roots of the conflict. This book offers the reader a thorough examination of the rise of Saddam Hussein, his conversion of Iraq into one of the world's more Orwellian states, the reason for his invasion of Kuwait and the considerable threat he poses for the stability of the Middle East. Revealing little-known facts about the personality and life of Saddam Hussein, the authors set the crisis against the backdrop of Arab political culture, imperial rivalry, and messianic ambition. This is an authoritative and incisive primer on the man and the nation at the center of the confrontation in the Persian Gulf.
Saddam Hussein and the Crisis in the Gulf is a 386-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-138-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/test/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/copy-of-ebook/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us