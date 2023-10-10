New Bern, NC Author Publishes Mystery Novel
October 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMainland Inlets: A West Coast Novel of Adventure and Intrigue, a new book by Robert J. Whitfield, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A luxurious fishing and vacation resort located on an inlet from the sea in North Central British Columbia is anxiously awaiting the weekly resupply visit via a large tug and warehouse barge from Vancouver. Unfortunately, the large, ocean-going tug has been hijacked by unknown individuals who killed three crew members and threw their bodies overboard.
The resort is in a beautiful, isolated area accessible only by seaplane or water taxi and has trouble maintaining live-in staff. Management has solved the problem by utilizing illegal immigrants smuggled in from China.
When the bodies of the three crew members wash up on various beaches, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) initiate an investigation which leads to identifying the crew members and learning the destination as the resort. This further leads to the investigation of the immigrant smuggling enterprise.
Mainland Inlets poses the question, can the RCMP solve the murders and break up the smuggling enterprise?
About the Author
Robert J. Whitfield is from Victoria, BC, Canada, and has lived in many different parts of Canada and the United States before retiring to Eastern North Carolina with his wife of fifty-eight years.
Whitfield is a former Marine Engineer, Naval Reserve Officer, and ship system design engineer. His novels are based on his early days at sea and the people he met both ashore and afloat.
Mainland Inlets: A West Coast Novel of Adventure and Intrigue is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-422-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mainland-inlets-a-west-coast-novel-of-adventure-and-intrigue/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/mainland-inlets-a-west-coast-novel-of-adventure-and-intrigue/
