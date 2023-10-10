RTO National Celebrates Their Twentieth Anniversary

Greenville, SC: RTO National, a Lease Purchase and Finance company specializing in the shed, carport, steel structure, and backyard product industry, announced they are celebrating 20 years of success. The company originally started as a shed manufacturer under the name BetterBuilt Storage and later expanded to offer finance options to other manufacturers. BetterBuilt Storage was rebranded as RTO National in 2011 to signify the company's decision to exit the manufacturing industry and fully focus on providing Lease Purchase and Finance payment options to more dealers and their customers.Of the company's recent milestone, RTO National Founder and CEO, Phil Falls, said, "As I reflect on 20 years of business, I have found that our success comes from the great people we work with and the valuable partnerships we have formed. From our beginnings in 2003 to becoming an industry leader, our growth has come from the dedication and hard work of our employees and partners in the shed industry." To celebrate 20 years in the backyard products shed industry, RTO National employees and their families gathered at Spare Time for a private party. Weekly celebrations will be following at their headquarters in Greenville, SC throughout October. "I want to personally thank everyone that has been a part of this journey, and I look forward to many more years of shared growth and success," says Falls.About RTO National: RTO National is the industry-leading provider of Lease Purchase and Finance options for sheds, carports, steel structures, and backyard products across the continental U.S. Based in Greenville, SC, and founded in 2003, RTO National has partnered with hundreds of retailers and dealers in the shed and steel structure industry to provide payment solutions for their customers. RTO National is dedicated to upholding their core values of candor, integrity, creativity, respect, and accountability - guaranteeing the future success of their dealers, customers, and employees.