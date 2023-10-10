Rio Rancho, NM Author Publishes Memoir
October 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOh My Brother, a new book by Tom Allen, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Oh My Brother is a series of true stories that have now become chapters in what is a fragment of Tom Allen's memoirs. This is the story of twenty months of Tom's life when he was nineteen years old in September of 1971 through April of 1973.
About the Author
Tom Allen is a storyteller. He began exchanging stories with a friend from Bundanoon, New South Wales, Australia. His friend encouraged Tom to collect these particular stories, put them in chronological order, and expand the storyline. Oh My Brother is the culmination of Tom's storytelling.
Oh My Brother is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $46.00 (eBook $41.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-427-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/oh-my-brother/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/oh-my-brother/
