Knoxville, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
October 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Dog Named Love: Un Perro Llamado Amor, a new book by Deni Kidd, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A Dog Named Love: Un Perro Llamado Amor is a book about acceptance. Not everyone looks the same or has the same abilities, but if you open your heart to love, you will find new adventures everyday.
A Dog Named Love: Un Perro Llamado Amor is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-414-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-dog-named-love-un-perro-llamado-amor/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-dog-named-love-un-perro-llamado-amor/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us