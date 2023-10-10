Scottsdale, AZ Author Publishes Novel
October 10, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Domestic Workers, a new book by David Stevens, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The story of an heiress, an imposter, a young girl and international crime lord. Their lives converge in the multi-faceted plot with an unforeseen ending.
From the Author
"Until now, entirely for my own enjoyment, I've written six fast paced, page-turner novels and have another in the works. I've recently decided to share my private world of multi-plots leading to unexpected conclusions with you. I elected to begin with "The Domestic Workers" because the subject matter is so timely.
If you're looking for a rapid-fire story never before told, one that you'll find difficult to put down from start to finish while trying to guess where it's intertwining storylines are taking you, you're going to love "The Domestic Workers."
Follow Jason, Melanie, Josie and Frank as they navigate a tangled web full of twists and turns and unlikely romance; a tale that I hope will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very last page. Will justice and morality prevail? The answer lies within the pages of "The Domestic Workers." - David Stevens
The Domestic Workers is a 416-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (hardcover $39.00, eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-259-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-domestic-workers-pb/
