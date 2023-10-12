Westminster, VT Author Publishes Short Story Collection
October 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSnippets From a Small Vermont Town, a new book by Michael Fawcett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Full of nostalgia and charm, Snippets From a Small Vermont Town paints a picture of the triumphs and foibles of the citizens of a tight-knit community as they navigate the interweaving paths of their lives. From a beloved diner to the local high school varsity team, you will fall in love with this lively cast of characters, and ultimately come away with the knowledge that life isn't always perfect. There are all sorts of twists and turns, some good, some bad. All in all, when the dust settles, we are, hopefully, happy enough to carry on.
About the Author
Michael Fawcett a retired high school art teacher, has also been on the Westminster, VT, Fire & Rescue Department as a past fireman/EMT and presently as a dispatcher. He has worked with the fire department for the last fifty years. He is also a Mason and Shriner on the Board of Governors for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Football game which raises funds to help children in need at Shrine Children's Centers. Fawcett and his wife Linda live in Westminster Village, VT.
Snippets From a Small Vermont Town is a 248-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-114-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/snippets-from-a-small-vermont-town/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/snippets-from-a-small-vermont-town/
