Chandler, AZ Author Publishes Story Collection
October 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnlocking the Classroom Door, a new book by Jennifer Leon Hill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A fly-on-the-wall look at the life of a teacher, Unlocking the Classroom Door is filled with stories from one teacher as she navigates school politics, parents, rambunctious students, and everything in between. Providing insight into a world few outside education understand, Hill depicts the harsh realities of teaching, the long hours, the ungrateful parents and students, and the fight to keep students engaged as technology changes at an alarming rate, interspersed with moments of achievement, of making positive changes in the lives of children. Through her insider view, Hill takes us on a journey full of tears and heartache, laughter and joy in the life of an educator.
About the Author
Jennifer Leon Hill is a fourth-generation Arizona native. She earned her bachelor's degree in Education from Ottawa University and her master's degree in Educational Leadership from Northern Arizona University, with a dedicated specialty in Education Law and Finance. Hills holds certifications in Structured English Immersion and Language Arts. She began her teaching career in 1996 and continued through 2012. From 2012 to 2019, she began working as a substitute and helped her husband run the family business.
Hill has five grown children, three sons, one stepson, and one stepdaughter, and two grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, gardening, hiking, and reading.
Unlocking the Classroom Door is a 160-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-212-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/unlocking-the-classroom-door/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unlocking-the-classroom-door/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us