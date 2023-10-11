Exceptional Educators to Receive Top Honors at Salute to Excellence Celebration
October 11, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWashington, DC - The NEA Foundation announced today that 43 public school educators from across the country will receive the prestigious NEA Foundation Awards for Teaching Excellence. Recognized for their leadership, excellence in the classroom, family and community engagement, a commitment to equity and diversity, and advocacy for the teaching profession, these educators serve urban, rural, and suburban school communities.
"These extraordinary awardees remind us that educators are the backbone of our communities and our democracy," says Sara A. Sneed, president and CEO of The NEA Foundation. "At a time when educators and public education are under attack, these educators have been at the forefront of ensuring access to a high quality education for all students. Building a bright future for America's children requires that we all do our part to support educators and racial justice in public education."
Over the past two decades, The NEA Foundation has honored hundreds of exemplary educators in every state and those serving students in American public schools around the world with the Awards for Teaching Excellence. The 2024 educator awardees will be honored at the NEA Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education on May 3, 2024, at The Anthem in Washington, DC.
Five of the awardees nominated by National Education Association's state affiliates will be chosen as finalists for the top national award and receive $10,000. The educator selected for the top honor will be revealed at the NEA Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education and receive $25,000. The Salute to Excellence in Education will also be live-streamed.
Find more information about the Awards for Teaching Excellence here and explore a gallery of this year's awardees.
Editor's Note: Please use our correct name, The NEA Foundation. The "NEA" is never spelled out in our name. It is not the National Education Association Foundation. Many thanks!
About The NEA Foundation
The NEA Foundation is a national philanthropic organization committed to promoting the absolute best in public education. The Foundation invests in educators' leadership, shared learning, and collaboration; supports partnerships and initiatives that strengthen public education; and promotes improvements in public education policy and practice. Find us at neafoundation.org, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Andy Grabel
The NEA Foundation
828-450-0507
Andy Grabel
The NEA Foundation
828-450-0507
Contact Us