New Bedford, MA Author Publishes Literature Collection
October 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKings, Asteroids, Masks & More, a new book by Sailohit, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Kings, Asteroids, Masks & More is an inspiring anthology full of originality and natural thinking. Each poem within is unique and provides a new dimension to the readers. The stories capture the audience by the tightness and rigor of the content, taking readers by surprise.
About the Author
Sailohit holds a bachelor's degree in History and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. During the global pandemic, Sailohit took comfort in writing poems and short stories as a better way to spend time at home.
Kings, Asteroids, Masks & More is a 396-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-134-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/kings-asteroids-masks-more/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/kings-asteroids-masks-more/
