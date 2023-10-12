Milford, MI Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
October 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Forgotten Legacies: Book 1: The Will of the Gods, a new book by Lucas Stringer, has been released by RoseDog Books.
For a recorded five thousand years, the Seven Great Gods have aided Mankind, Elves, and Mages in the fight against the Dark God. For one hundred and twenty-five years, they have remained silent. Now, in an age when the Known World is divided by greed, mistrust, and existential dread, the threads of fate slowly bind the destinies of seven men and women together. For a war that has remained latent for generations hence is about to reach its zenith…
About the Author
Lucas Stringer has long been in love with epic tales of adventure and heroism. One day, he decided that he should add his voice to the wider chorus of bards and orators with this debut novel. He lives in the pride and glory of the Midwest, Michigan.
The Forgotten Legacies: Book 1: The Will of the Gods is a 646-page paperback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-363-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-forgotten-legacies-book-1-the-will-of-the-gods/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-forgotten-legacies-book-1-the-will-of-the-gods/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us