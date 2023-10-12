Dublin, GA Author Publishes Children's Book Celebrating Black Excellence
October 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Things That I Could Be, a new book by Clint J. Hagans, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Things That I Could Be focuses on letting kids explore their imaginations, so they can discover what they might like to do when they grow up. This story is an easy-to-read rhyming book with the ability to inspire the next generation to dream big. Author Clint J. Hagans hopes that children can come away from reading this book with a newfound sense that reading can be fun. He wrote this book so that young black boys can see themselves in roles that expand past sports and entertainment.
About the Author
Clint J. Hagans loves reading novels, putting together 1,000-piece puzzle sets, binge-watching television and fishing. He works within the medical field as a certified nursing assistant. He has a wonderful family, including his wife, his three kids, and their three pets.
The Things That I Could Be is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4404-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-things-that-i-could-be/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
