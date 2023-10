Bakersfield, CA Author Publishes Action Novel

Air Force Blue: Assault From The Sky, a new book by Gregory Marcel, has been recently published.John Cade is on a mission to save the country he cherishes and loves. Larry Williams (GreyDog) has been misled.America has led him down the wrong path and Larry Williams expects that somebody will pay for their treatment of him.He will stop at nothing to get his point across not even the military is excusedAbout the AuthorGregory Davis is a native of Bakersfield, California. While I grew up in Bakersfield I always loved literature.Writing has always been a fascinating experience even while learning how to write.Experiencing the military way of life I never dreamed that one day I would finally write a book about the things that I experienced.Air Force Blues is a tale that I felt would one day be the beginning of a journeyAir Force Blue: Assault From The Sky is a 158-page paperback at the suggested retail price of $9.99 (also available in eBook) The ISBN is 9798887751306. You can find the book at https://www.amazon.com/Air-Force-Blue-Gregory-Marcel/dp/B0BMWSCFD4