Niskayuna, NY Author Publishes Memoir
October 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFor Once There Was a Time, a new book by Danny B. Green, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
For Once There Was a Time is a poignant memoir about one man's struggle with addiction and his journey from rock bottom to a hopeful future as a loving husband and father.
Growing up in Brooklyn, Danny B. Green was surrounded by temptation in the form of drugs, alcohol, gangs, and violence. Despite his environment, Green has a successful career and makes a life for himself, but when the new highly-addictive drug crack-cocaine enters the scene, Green finds himself throwing away everything he worked for in order to get his next high. His rock bottom finds him facing felony robbery charges and seven years in prison, forcing Green to make a choice: succumb to the drug or rise above and take control of his life.
About the Author
Danny B. Green is a native of Brooklyn, New York. He has worked in numerous facilities helping individuals deal with disabilities like substance abuse, mental health issues, and homelessness. He enjoys helping others achieve their personal goals, and in his free time Green can be found outdoors, playing sports and chess, listening to music, and spending time with his family.
For Once There Was a Time is a 174-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3137-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/for-once-there-was-a-time/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/for-once-there-was-a-time/
