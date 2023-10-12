Walton, KY Whole Health Experts & Authors Publish Book on Health and Wellness
October 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe GBM Model to Whole Health: Natural Health and Wellness Providing Hope, Education, and Encouragement to Thrive!, a new book by Michael and Suzy Hoseus, has been published.
Life Learning Ministries provides hope, education, and encouragement to thrive. It has offered Whole Health Retreats and Potlucks and various methods of coaching and hospitality to effectively minister to the needs of those who choose to take this extraordinary path to healing. The GBM (God Blesses Me) Model to Whole Health is a collection of holistic tools to empower people to adopt a new mindset to live in ease instead of disease, hope instead of fear, and love instead of anger and resentment.
About the Author
Michael and Suzy Hoseus are a unique couple in their pursuit of continuous improvement and consistent problem solving. Married in 1987, they have overcome their own health issues, home-birthed 2 of the 3 of their children and traveled the world. Each year for the past 12 years, they have hosted their annual Whole Health Retreat and the GBM Model to Whole Health is the curriculum they have developed over the many years. You will find them singing at church, playing Pickleball, or enjoying time together at their homes in Kentucky and Florida.
Visit their website at https://lifelearningministries.org/ and their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lifelearningministries.org/.
The GBM Model to Whole Health: Natural Health and Wellness Providing Hope, Education, and Encouragement to Thrive! has a retail price of $24.95. It is available on Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/GBM-Model-Whole-Health-Encouragement/dp/B0C9RYSTTD/
Contact Information
Michael and Suzy Hoseus
Life Learning Ministries
Contact Us
Michael and Suzy Hoseus
Life Learning Ministries
Contact Us