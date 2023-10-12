Salisbury, MD Author Publishes Children's Book
October 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Lodestar League, a new book by Megan Leigh Carney, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lucy the panda, Miranda the tiger, and Oliver the giraffe had been specially chosen by Santa to help children stay on his good list. Gifted with cool superpowers, the Lodestar League advises children with kind, gentle assistance to remind them why we make good choices. But in an unfortunate turn of events, the Lodestar League starts to abuse their powers and an elf soon notices.
We all make mistakes, but it's all in how you learn and grow from them. That is the real mark of The Lodestar League: resiliency.
About the Author
Megan Leigh Carney is a native of the Eastern Shore of Maryland. She is a graduate of Meredith College in Raleigh, NC and the University of Maryland, Baltimore. She enjoys traveling and spending time with extended family.
The Lodestar League is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-439-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-lodestar-league/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-lodestar-league/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
