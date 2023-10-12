Citrus Heights, California Author Publishes Novel
October 12, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Forgotten, a new book by Patrick C. Pagnano, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Forgotten is a thrilling story of a boy thrust into the cruel reality of the world. This world is full of monsters and magic. It is also where the gods play with the lives of mortals for their own entertainment and satisfaction. The young boy stumbles through his life, desperate to find a way home. With each unfathomable turn of event comes another wave of chaos unyielding in its efforts to uproot what little he has left.
About the Author
Patrick C. Pagnano was born in Auburn, Nebraska. He currently resides in Citrus Heights, California. He worked multiple jobs throughout college while maintaining his relationships with his family and friends. He is happily married and has a career in the engineering field. He enjoys writing as a way to express his creative side and escape the stress of everyday life.
The Forgotten is a 448-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-070-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-forgotten/
