Ypsilanti, MI Author Publishes Suspense Book
October 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCrooked Therapy, a new book by Anna L. Weatherspoon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Max, a young child who has a strong passion for all things Halloween, has a bad temper. Being spoiled by his parents and never taking no for an answer, his temper turns his world upside down. After his babysitter and only friend unexpectedly leaves, never to return, Max takes matters into his own hands. He makes a rash decision that will forever change his life.
About the Author
Anna L. Weatherspoon has always had a passion for horror, passing this passion onto her children as well. She loves to travel and cook as well.
Crooked Therapy is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-234-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/crooked-therapy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/crooked-therapy/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
