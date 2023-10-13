Oceanside, CA Author Publishes Travel Log
October 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAround and About, a new book by Craig J. Thompson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Around and About is a combination of an around-the-world travel experience and a sort of mind walk of author Craig J. Thompson's thoughts. Many of his experiences in this book actually happened and reveal the points of view of people around the world. The travel log and mind walk are interwoven as two distinct threads in the book, and in many ways each relates to the other. Join him on his journey!
About the Author
Craig J. Thompson graduated with a degree in biology from UCLA. He spent three years traveling around the world, gleaning a point of view he does not encounter in the United States.
Around and About is a 264-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-426-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/around-and-about/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/around-and-about/
