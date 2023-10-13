Coventry, CT Author Publishes Romance Novel
October 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDale: A Remarkable Woman's Quest For Love and Trust, a new book by Robert Proctor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dale is a gentle and virtuous woman with extraordinary charms who is reeling from a succession of failed relationships. She takes it upon herself to manage any future intimacies with a firm commitment to shared fulfillment. When she enters a liaison with a much younger man, they discover that they are perfectly compatible, and both understand how rare a thing that is. Despite many setbacks and obstacles including struggling to have a child and the temptation of the forbidden, their relationship grows into love and commitment that will last a lifetime.
About the Author
Robert Proctor lives with his wife in Coventry, CT. A graduate of Colgate University and the University of Hartford, he has worked extensively in the insurance industry.
Dale: A Remarkable Woman's Quest For Love and Trust is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-456-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dale-a-remarkable-womans-quest-for-love-and-trust/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dale-a-remarkable-womans-quest-for-love-and-trust/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
