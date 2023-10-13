Adams, NY Author Publishes Thriller Novel
October 13, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsExit Row, a new book by Amy M. Washington, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After years of being emotionally and physically abused Claire finds herself on the run from her wealthy husband. With the help of friends-women in high places, as well as staff members-Claire is able to fly away, with a new identity. But how long can she stay under her well-connected husband's radar? Exit Row is the first book in a warm-hearted thriller that proves you don't have to stay in a loveless, abusive marriage to survive. Friends will always be there for those willing to change their lives.
About the Author
Amy M. Washington is a U.S. Army Veteran. Her father is a Vietnam Era Veteran. She has been married to the love of her life, who is also a U.S. Army retiree, for over twenty years. They have five children between the two of them. She is a graduate of Jefferson Community College with an associate's degree in applied science, Averett University with a bachelor's degree in business administration, and American Public University with a master's degree in legal studies. She is originally from Conway, South Carolina, but now lives in Upstate New York.
Exit Row is a 174-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-019-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/exit-row/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/exit-row/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us