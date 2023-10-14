Clermont, FL Author Publishes Fiction Novel
October 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Last Leaf of Autumn, a new book by RC Littleton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The author explores the process of emotional and spiritual healing. How one family deals with the hidden wounds left by the death of a beloved parent and spouse. Some are readily revealed while others are deeply concealed. Complicated by family dynamics-keeping secrets, manipulation, misuse of information-all play vital roles in the difficulty in discovering which is which. Very often emotional healing is the process and spiritual growth the journey that must be taken simultaneously.
While working through her personal issues Atarah soon discovers that neither spiritual growth nor emotional healing can happen in a vacuum. The main character must find the courage to reveal her own secrets even if she finds that she takes a detour or two or three along the way.
About the Author
RC Littleton was born in Donora, Pennsylvania. She holds a BA in Anthropology from Fordham University and a Master of Divinity from Drew Theological Seminary and a certificate in Family Development from Rutgers Schools of Social Work. She is an ordained Minister in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. RC is a member of the National Council for Negro Women and a former board of the National Association of Securities Professionals (NASP-NY) and the Mississippi Women's Financial Educational Foundation Advisory Council. RC is the proud mother of one son and seven grand and great-grandchildren. Prior to retiring, RC was an avid skier and runner. Her publications include In that Moment, Stray Cats, and now The Last Leaf of Autumn.
The Last Leaf of Autumn is a 348-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-450-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-last-leaf-of-autumn/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-last-leaf-of-autumn/
