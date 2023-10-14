Valley City, UT Author Publishes Memoir
October 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRestes-toi même, a new book by Gracy Goliele, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Restes-toi même, or "Be yourself" in French, shares growth and renewal of self-confidence in one in the life of Gracy Goliele. The advice within these pages will provide strength to those who suffer from self-love and acceptance. Learn to once again find fulfillment in your life, even when others around you may be stifling your growth. Through Goliele's own journey, you will learn to find your inner strength and learn to live a long and meaningful life.
About the Author
Gracy Goliele earned her bachelor's degree in bank and finance from AFI University in Senegal. In her spare time, she enjoys writing, spending time with her husband, who is also her best friend. Goliele is the youngest member in her family, with two older brothers.
Restes-toi même is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3098-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/restes-toi-meme/
