Crescent City, FL Author Publishes Fiction Novel
October 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Dark Mysteries of Castle Free Sky, a new book by Rae Hill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Dark Mysteries of Castle Free Sky explores the constant battle between good and bad. Meet the diverse group of characters, including: Georgio, Mister, Robert, Caine, Joy, Zeek, Deena, and Jason. They all explore love, lust, deceit, and murder as they figure out just how far they will go for revenge. The reader will see that everyone has a good and bad side and that no matter how much someone loves you, they are capable of hurting you.
About the Author
Rae Hill was born in Gainesville, Florida. She currently resides in Crescent City, Florida with her husband. Hill is the mother of eight children. She raised most of them on a small farm in a tiny town in Florida where she and her husband still live. Rae has been dabbling in writing for years, and The Dark Mysteries of Castle Free Sky is her first publication. She hopes that the readers of her novel will see that no matter who hurts them or how badly they are hurt, life will go on.
The Dark Mysteries of Castle Free Sky is a 478-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (hardbound $41.00, eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4138-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-dark-mysteries-of-castle-free-sky-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-dark-mysteries-of-castle-free-sky-pb/
