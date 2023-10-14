Round Rock, TX Author Publishes Poetry
October 14, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBe Encouraged!, a new book by Donna Shaver, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The times and things going on around us can be very discouraging. This book is a collection of poems meant to encourage people, lift them up, and make their lives a little brighter. Ephesians 2:10 says we are God's workmanship which comes from the Greek word for poem. We are His greatest accomplishment - His masterpiece - His poem. The author's prayer for all who read these poems is that each person will be encouraged and not lose heart during temptations and trials (Ephesians 3:13, 16) and that they may know the breadth, length, height, and depth of Jesus' love for them (Ephesians 3:18).
About the Author
Donna Shaver was born in Texas and currently resides in Austin, Texas. She grew up attending book fairs with her librarian mother and developed an appreciation for the written word. Shaver has always enjoyed writing, particularly poetry that she utilizes to create Christmas cards each year for her friends and family.
Be Encouraged! is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-667-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/be-encouraged/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us