Norfolk, VA Author Publishes Biography
October 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Mortal Wound: We Should Not Have to Bury Our Children, a new book by Hanna Blaser, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Young and full of dreams, Hanna Blaser made her way from Switzerland to the United States to work as an au pair in the early sixties. As she began traveling and moving around the States, she met her first husband and they had their son, Luke. A smart kid but lacking in the structure he needed for a child with ADHD and bipolar disorder in the seventies and eighties, he eventually turned to a life of self-medication through drugs and alcohol.
Hanna Blaser's The Mortal Wound is a heart-wrenching tale of the pain and trauma associated with a loved one's, especially a child's, addiction. From the cycle of detoxing and the heartbreak of relapsing, Blaser's journey as a mother of a son with an addiction has been a whirlwind of tough love and hard decisions at every corner. But she hopes her story, although tragic, can encourage others to learn from her story and to not give up on your loved one, to hopefully save a life.
About the Author
Hanna Blaser is a retired clinical social worker. She is currently involved in a two-year medical trial for macular degeneration. She hopes the trial can become FDA approved so others like her do not need a monthly injection to keep their sight.
Blaser enjoys reading, games, gardening, knitting, cooking, movies, and music.
The Mortal Wound: We Should Not Have to Bury Our Children is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-008-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-mortal-wound-we-should-not-have-to-bury-our-children/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-mortal-wound-we-should-not-have-to-bury-our-children/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
