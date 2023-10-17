Indianapolis, IN Author Publishes Fantasy Book
October 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHaunted Man, a new book by John Decoda Jaynes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Haunted Man collection is solely based upon the author's understanding of mythology and history. This story's excitement stems from its themes of magic, technology, folklore beings, mythology, history, and art. The story focuses on the conflict between good versus evil. The story promotes the message that evil will always fall to good, no matter how powerful it may seem. This message is relevant because the author believes that it is better to be a good and productive person instead of someone that destroys everything.
About the Author
John Decoda Jaynes was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he also currently resides. His hobbies include drawing, painting, creating original works of art with his kiln, and spending time in nature. He is also interested in folklore, technology, science fiction, nature, and reading classic works of literature such as Dracula and Frankenstein. John has written this book with the support and encouragement from his mother, Teresa Phillips, his step-father, Charles Phillips, his father, John M. Jaynes and his grandmother, Phyllis Johnson.
Haunted Man is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3012-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/haunted-man/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/haunted-man/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us