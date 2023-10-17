Chicago, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
October 17, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Little Bunny and His Magic Sword, a new book by Edenia M. Adupe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Little Bunny has been bragging too much about his Magic Sword. Even though his big brother reminds him not to boast, this is a lesson Little Bunny has to learn for himself. This story teaches children that bragging about your things is not a good behavior, and it pays no reward or merit. Rather, treating others the way you want to be treated is the most essential behavior.
Little Bunny and his Magic Sword defines family, love, and friendships. It tells how friendship and family are most important in life when you feel lost or lonely.
About the Author
A teacher by profession, Edenia M. Adupe has twelve years of experience teaching elementary and four years in higher education. In all her classrooms, Edenia has provided a dynamic learning environment for her students. She has two master's degrees: a Master in Business and Management and a Master of Education in Leadership.
Edenia is the youngest in her family, and she considers herself organized and straight to the point. She is a well-rounded person who enjoys reading and writing in her spare time. She also loves walking with her very clever Pomeranian, Casper.
The Little Bunny and His Magic Sword is a 40-page hardbound with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7009-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-little-bunny-and-his-magic-sword/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-little-bunny-and-his-magic-sword/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
