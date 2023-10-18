Louisville, KY Author Publishes Biography
October 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou Know What You Ought to Do Is Read This Book!, a new book by A.P. Eman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How has the modern world changed American gypsy life? What, in today's world, really affects everyday life? Pick up this book and find out more of how modern life really changes a person.
You Know What You Ought to Do Is Read This Book! is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-674-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/you-know-what-you-ought-to-do-is-read-this-book-the-life-and-times-of-a-modern-day-american-gypsyc/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/you-know-what-you-ought-to-do-is-read-this-book-the-life-and-times-of-a-modern-day-american-gypsy/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us