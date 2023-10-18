University Games' Party Game Celebrates The 50th Anniversary of the Rocky Horror Show
October 18, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIt's just a jump to the left… and a step to the right… to grab a copy of University Games' new Rocky Horror Show Game (MSRP $24.99 for 2-6 players, ages 12+).
The experiential new party game hits store shelves this year in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the cult-classic show. Players choose a favorite character and try to escape the castle to win the game. Along the way, you will rock to song lyrics, hear familiar lines, and perform the Time Warp (again) as you build alliances and navigate the lab.
Craig Hendrickson, SVP Product Development at University Games, said, "Board game players, as well as the dedicated fanbase of The Rocky Horror Show, are certain to embrace the new game. We had a lot of fun bringing the storyline and all of the silly antics of the show into a board game format."
About University Games: University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and Bepuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.universitygames.com and interact with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.
