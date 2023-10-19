Rougemont, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
October 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSafe Haven: An Ode to Grandma's House, a new book by Sonjia Colson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Going to Grandma's house is always a wonderful time-full of delicious smells, beautiful music, and warm feelings. The best memories are always made at Grandma's house, whether she is entertaining a house full of people or teaching you how to make biscuits in her kitchen. This book celebrates those wonderful childhood memories grandparents give us, and reminds us to cherish those memories forever.
About the Author
Sonjia Colson is an elementary school teacher who grew up in a community outside of Durham, North Carolina called Caldwell. She is an alumnus of Shaw University and Vanderbilt University where she earned degrees in Elementary Education and Human Development Studies. In addition, she is a member of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc.
Safe Haven: An Ode to Grandma's House is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4393-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/safe-haven-an-ode-to-grandmas-house/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/safe-haven-an-ode-to-grandmas-house/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
