West Warwick, RI Author Publishes Autobiography
October 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod's Gift to You: Book I, a new book by Jonnie Belinda Hopkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is a true story about young adults living in underdeveloped, low-socioeconomic neighborhoods and the repercussions of continuing a cycle of abuse and poverty when children are brought into the world.
Jonnie Belinda Hopkins was born and raised in an environment that resulted in severe abuse and trauma. From physical, sexual, mental, and emotional abuse to facing a pregnancy as a young adult with no education, finances, or family support, she, like countless others in similar circumstances, was destined to become another casualty of her environment. But she fought the odds and took the steps to break the cycle.
While it is a painful story to tell, it is ultimately her story of redemption and how she was able to break the generational curse and create a better life for her and her child.
Jonnie Belinda's story will be a source of inspiration for many. She hopes to use her voice to give hope to the hopeless, bring light to the darkness, and inspire others to make lasting changes in their lives.
About the Author
Jonnie Belinda Hopkins was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, moving from Jamaica Plain Projects at the age of 6, then moving to Seaver Street where she became a ward of the state. Despite not graduating from high school, she earned her GED. After the birth of her first child, she went on to earn an Associate's Degree from Roxbury Community College and a certificate for medical assisting from Branford Hall Career Institute. Additional schooling in medical billing and coding allowed her to work for major hospitals, including Boston's Children Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Brigham and Women's.
Despite success in her career, Jonnie Belinda was in search of a more meaningful direction in her life, which led her to work as a Direct Support Professional providing care to young adults with disabilities.
She was able to reunite with her biological siblings and begin the process of healing from childhood abuse. Today, she enjoys a close relationship with her parents.
God's Gift to You: Book I is a 208-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardbound $30.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-031-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/gods-gift-to-you-book-i-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/gods-gift-to-you-book-i-pb/
