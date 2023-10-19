Canonsburg, PA Author Publishes Therapy Journal
October 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Therapy Journal, a new book by Samantha Adams, LPC, NCC, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Therapy Journal offers a guided approach to seeking out and participating in therapy. Inside you'll find a checklist to find a therapist who aligns with your needs, considering what works best for you. This journal can be used alongside weekly appointments or for any duration. You'll find a space to track your goals, pages with ideas for new coping approaches for stress, and weekly check-ins to reflect. My Therapy Journal gives you the chance to come prepared to your sessions and make the most out of therapy!
About the Author
Samantha Adams, LPC, NCC, resides outside Pittsburgh, PA. She has been in the mental health field for the last fifteen years, working in a variety of settings and serving as a human services leader. Outside her work, Adams enjoys spending time outside, practicing and teaching yoga, and cooking new recipes. This is Adams' first publication in the mental health space and hopes to create more tools to help people navigate their therapy journey.
My Therapy Journal is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-091-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-therapy-journal/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-therapy-journal/
