Lehi, UT Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 19, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Touch of a Poet's Heart, a new book by David R Marchant, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Touch of a Poet's Heart is a collection of poetry about love, romance, spirituality, grief, friendship, and recovery from PTSD. The poems in this book reflect real-life struggles and the effort it takes to conquer and overcome them. The style of this author's poetry incorporates the use of free-verse formats, which is meant to evoke the emotion of the author at the time they were written.
About the Author
David R Marchant is a Veteran of the United States Army and Air Force. He is very passionate about Veterans' causes and organizations such as the Wounded Warriors Project. He works for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.
He enjoys spending time with his children, grandchildren, and other family members. David is an avid reader of Clive Cussler novels, enjoys hiking and smoking BBQ.
David has been writing poetry his entire life and in the last 18 months was honored to have five of his poems about PTSD published in Veterans Voices Magazine. One of his earlier poems was used as lyrics for a hymn that was published in Hymns Today magazine.
The Touch of a Poet's Heart is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (hardbound $25.00, eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-408-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-touch-of-a-poets-heart-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-touch-of-a-poets-heart-pb/
