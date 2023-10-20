Choctaw, OK Author Publishes Humor Book
October 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWaxing or Waning?, a new book by Melanie Emerson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Waxing or Waning? is a book of captions and memes that Melanie Emerson has added to some of her nature photography. It is meant to shed a light side to therapy. Read this book and learn about the serious undertones but also with a contrasting funny side.
About the Author
Melanie D. Emerson is a 20-year practicing dentist and small business owner. The Covid pandemic slowed her fast-paced life and brought on a lot of unforeseen stress, but also played a role in strengthening her connection to nature. She sought help from a therapist to help alleviate the feelings of overwhelm. Adding eco therapy to her routine and devoting more time to her hobby of photography has given her a respite from her stress. She found herself captioning and thinking of the animals talking to her in metaphoric ways.
Waxing or Waning? is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4174-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/waxing-or-waning-cross-species-gazes-into-the-therapist-patient-relationship/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/waxing-or-waning-cross-species-gazes-into-the-therapist-patient-relationship/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
