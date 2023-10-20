Towson, MD Author Publishes Short Story Collection
October 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTales of Mystery and Horror, a new book by Atyaani Bhattacharya, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tales of Mystery and Horror is a collection of horror stories, set all over the world. All the stories have come from the imagination of the eleven-year-old author who is fascinated by ghosts, the supernatural, paranormal activity, and mysteries in general.
About the Author
Atyaani Bhattacharya is eleven years old and in fifth grade at Rodgers Forge Elementary School. She lives in Towson, Maryland with her family. Bhattacharya is Indian American and has a younger brother and sister. Her hobbies include writing, drawing, reading and coding. She loved writing this collection of short stories over the months and years and cherishes them all.
Tales of Mystery and Horror is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-030-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tales-of-mystery-and-horror/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tales-of-mystery-and-horror/
