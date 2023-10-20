Hondo, TX Author Publishes Children's Spiritual Book
October 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Great Turn Around: The Life and Times of Andrew, son of the Apostle Peter, a new book by Uncle Bill Lucas, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Andrew is a normal kid living in a normal home with a normal father and normal mother, but all that is about to change when he has an encounter with someone who not only changes his life, but the entire world as he knows it.
Many books have been written about the ministry of Jesus as seen through the eyes of adults but how many have been written about Jesus as seen through the eyes of a child?
Join Andrew in this first of many adventures as he sees firsthand the life of a man who has literally turned the world upside down.
About the Author
Uncle Bill Lucas lives with his wife and four of his children in Southern Texas. They just returned to the U.S. Mainland after serving 36 years in Guam as working missionaries, the majority of which Bill spent working with children in both Sunday School and Children's Church.
Currently, Bill teaches Sunday School and a middle school midweek activities class in his local church.
The Great Turn Around: The Life and Times of Andrew, son of the Apostle Peter is a 46-page hardbound with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $32.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-042-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-great-turn-around-the-life-and-times-of-andrew-son-of-the-apostle-peter/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-great-turn-around-the-life-and-times-of-andrew-son-of-the-apostle-peter/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
