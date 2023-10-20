Ventura, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Owl with a Growl, a new book by Karen Wu, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Owl with a Growl is a tale about a little newborn owl named Pete. Little Pete wants to learn all the things the bigger owls can do, but he quickly finds out that learning new stuff is hard work! This story teaches children to keep trying even when things are difficult, because with a little help, they will soon learn how to do things right.
About the Author
Karen Wu was born, raised, and educated in Minnesota. She also attended Pepperdine University where she studied law. She is the mother of three boys who have helped inspire her writings. In addition to writing, Karen is an artist and had paintings displayed in several galleries in Ojai, Santa Paula, and in Ventura, California, where she now resides.
The Owl with a Growl is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-206-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-owl-with-a-growl/
