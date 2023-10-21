Sebring, FL Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
October 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCassy's Raw and Uncut Thoughts, a new book by Casandra Bailey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Cassy's Raw and Uncut Thoughts is a compilation of Casandra Bailey's experiences and spiritual growth in the form of poems, prayers, and short stories. Inspiration was all around Bailey in the form of her loved ones, strangers, nature, as well as her emotions and feelings as she experienced love, loss, and happiness. Bailey feels her experiences with full emotion and shares them here with you.
About the Author
Casandra Bailey has always been interested in different arts and cultures. She used to draw, play the viola, and dance ballet and modern. She has a love for different languages. Bailey taught herself sign language so she can communicate with her baby niece.
Bailey graduated with a bachelor's in science in marketing management with a minor in computer information systems. She even participated in cheerleading for a few semesters.
Cassy's Raw and Uncut Thoughts is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4367-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/cassys-raw-and-uncut-thoughts/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
