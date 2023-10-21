Lufkin, TX Author Publishes Spiritual Book
October 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJoe Bob Has Something To Say, a new book by Glenda H. Fisher, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a child, our son Joseph Robert (Joe Bob) always had an active imagination and would make up things and show others magical sticks, rocks, and so on. In Joe Bob Has Something To Say, he shares the most important message, that God loves you and me!
About the Author
Glenda H. Fisher grew up in Mississippi, Wyoming, Montana, and Louisiana. She was always theatrical and has sung in many productions throughout her life in school, church, radio, concerts, television, and on stage professionally. As a child, she loved making up "shows" in the backyard and wrote plays. She also enjoyed drawing, reading, painting, acting, roller and ice skating, and writing music as well as doing voiceovers on radio and television. For five years, she has a show on Christian Radio called Miss Glenda and the Sonshine Club House produced in Branson, MO and Lansing, MI but broadcast throughout the United States. After graduating high school, at 18 Fisher joined the Air Force as a clerk typist from 1959-61 then attended Oral Roberts University 1984-1987.
Fisher has always enjoyed being an active member of her church, being Born Again in Chicot Baptist church Louisiana in April 1952. Over the years she has served as a song, choir, and drama director along with teaching Vacation Bible School and writing plays for the church.
She has been married to her sweetheart Carl for fifty years. He is a professional guitarist and musician and together have recorded two gospel albums. They have raised five children, two of whom have passed away.
Joe Bob Has Something To Say is a 36-page hardbound with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-065-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/joe-bob-has-something-to-say/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/joe-bob-has-something-to-say/
