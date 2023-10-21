Renton, WA Author Publishes Adventure Book
October 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPeruvian Gold, a new book by Adam Pearson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
While on vacation, the Pearson family gets much more excitement than they had planned when the three Pearson boys go on a journey for Peruvian gold in the Andes mountains in this good, old-fashioned adventure. This story is based on real people including the author's sons, his Peruvian wife, himself, and his father-in-law and brother-in-law.
About the Author
Adam Pearson is an entrepreneurial enthusiast and the proud owner of Fortunato Chocolate. He loves to read and, later in life, has also discovered a love of writing. Pearson has been married for nineteen years and has three young sons. His other passions include traveling and being a foodie. He believes that hard work and adventure are essential for raising kids successfully.
Peruvian Gold is a 124-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-018-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/peruvian-gold/
