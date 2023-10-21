Sewickley, PA Author Publishes Parental Guide
October 21, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Analog Parent: Raising Your Kids in a Digital World, a new book by Anthony Losacco, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Analog Parent: Raising Your Kids in a Digital World is a guide for parents trying to navigate parenting in the modern age, where the internet, social media, and unlimited information pose a threat to your children. Because the family is the most important social unit in society, learning how to protect yours and raise your children to be happy, healthy, highly-functioning adults is vital. Author Anthony Losacco brings personal anecdotes to the forefront to illustrate how he ran his family in the digital era, recounting the struggles, successes, and fond moments he experienced through it all.
About the Author
Anthony Losacco studied to be a psychiatrist, threw that away to be a rockstar, and wound up with a successful career in IT. The Analog Parent: Raising Your Kids in a Digital World is his sixth book. When he is not writing, Losacco is spending time with his family.
The Analog Parent: Raising Your Kids in a Digital World is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-079-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-analog-parent-raising-your-kids-in-a-digital-world/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-analog-parent-raising-your-kids-in-a-digital-world/
