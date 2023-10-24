Rochester, NY Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
October 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEternal: Book One of the Eternal Series, a new book by J. S. Valkyre, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Through pain, betrayal, loss, and even death, vampires Jay and Stixx remain bonded to each other, hoping to one day find the other again. Eternal tells their story, a story of their beginnings and their present, and reveals that despite their arduous journey over great distance and years, it all began with love and hopefully will end with it as well.
About the Author
J. S. Valkyre's hobbies include writing, reading, art, and crocheting. His special interests are photography and history. Family is important to him, and his two kids and husband are Valkyre's world.
Eternal: Book One of the Eternal Series is a 292-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-321-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/eternal-book-one-of-the-eternal-series/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/eternal-book-one-of-the-eternal-series/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us