Charlottesville, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDiamond in the Rock, a new book by Emily L Emery, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Diamond in the Rock is a book about the inner value of a person. In this case, the rock. In this story, the rock must persuade a penny and a dime. It is not about the outward monetary value, but rather what's inside of a person that counts.
About the Author
Emily L Emery was born in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is one of 14 children of Brenda Lourenco and Placido Hernandez. She currently lives in Virginia with her two beautiful daughters, Skyler Grace and Eliana Harper. Writing since a young age, it has been her lifelong dream to be an author.
Diamond in the Rock is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-075-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/diamond-in-the-rock/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/diamond-in-the-rock/
