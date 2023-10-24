Las Cruces, NM Author Publishes Novel
October 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLast Regulator at Roswell, a new book by Robert C. Mowry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Last Regulator at Roswell is a fictional story written based on the headlines in today's real world. It explores the impacts of illegal immigration and looks at the ways events of the past impacted the reality of today.
About the Author
Robert C. Mowry was born in Butler, PA in 1948. He currently resides in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He is an amateur Southwest historian. He has spent many hours in historical areas such as ghost towns, old museums, remote ranches, and the like.
Last Regulator at Roswell is a 334-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-303-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/last-regulator-at-roswell/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
