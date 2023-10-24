Sault Ste. Marie, MI Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
October 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Deuce, a new book by William Quinn, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Deuce takes a humorous look at New York City in the late nineteen seventies to remind us how we've changed since then. The story also examines how life in a crowded urban environment might shape the people who live there as it follows the romance of a young man with his latest girlfriend, and his reluctant romance with his first boyfriend.
About the Author
William Quinn is a third-generation New Yorker, but after escaping New York himself, likes to write about the city that's been bred into him, and the people that city produced.
The Deuce is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-387-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-deuce/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-deuce/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us