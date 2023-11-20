Fischer Identity Launches Version 8.1
November 20, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsNAPLES, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 20, 2023 – Fischer Identity, a leading identity and access management software development company, is excited to announce the release of Fischer Identity & Access Management 8.1. This latest update marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge IAM solutions while addressing the evolving needs of organizations worldwide.
Key highlights of Fischer Identity & Access Management 8.1 include:
1. Modern User Interface for an Enhanced User Experience
Fischer Identity & Access Management 8.1 boasts a refreshed and contemporary user interface that has been meticulously designed to provide a more intuitive and efficient user experience. Users can now navigate the system with ease, enhancing productivity and reducing the learning curve.
2. Login with Social Media Profiles
In response to the increasing demand for convenient and secure authentication methods, Fischer Identity & Access Management 8.1 introduces the ability to log in using social media profiles. This feature not only simplifies user access but also enhances security through multi-factor authentication options.
3. Advanced Internal APIs for Expanded Functionality
Fischer Identity & Access Management 8.1 includes updated internal APIs, enabling organizations to leverage more product functionality. This enhancement allows for greater customization and integration with other systems within the enterprise ecosystem.
4. Revamped Audit Structure for Improved Performance and Compliance
We have reimagined the audit structure within Fischer Identity & Access Management 8.1 to provide better performance and meet the stringent compliance requirements of clients and auditors. This enhanced audit capability ensures organizations can maintain transparency and accountability in their access management processes.
5. Enhanced Integration Toolkit for Custom Integrations
Fischer Identity & Access Management 8.1 empowers users to create their own integrations with ease. The revised integration toolkit offers a user-friendly interface and comprehensive documentation, making it simpler than ever to connect the IAM solution with various applications and systems.
6. Seamless Integration with Fischer Access Management into Fischer IGA
As part of our commitment to delivering holistic identity governance solutions, Fischer Identity & Access Management 8.1 further enhances integration with Fischer Access Management, creating a unified ecosystem for Identity Governance and Access Management. This integration streamlines identity lifecycle management and access provisioning, reducing administrative overhead.
"Fischer Identity is dedicated to innovation, and the release of Fischer Identity & Access Management 8.1 underscores our commitment to providing our customers with the most advanced IAM solutions available," said Bryan Leber, VP, Product & Service Delivery at Fischer Identity. "We believe these new features will empower organizations to enhance their security, simplify access management, and adapt to the evolving landscape of identity and access control."
To learn more about Fischer Identity and its cutting-edge identity and access management solutions, please visit FischerIdentity.com.
About Fischer Identity:
Fischer Identity, a visionary leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), is dedicated to empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions that fortify security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. Our mission is clear: immediate value through IAM excellence. Our vision propels us to be the global IAM leader, pioneering cybersecurity's future. We're committed to a world where organizations navigate the digital realm with confidence, fortified by our innovative, Zero Trust-based solutions. Join us in safeguarding data, elevating user experiences, and achieving operational excellence.
Contact Information
Bill Oberman
Fischer Identity
239.436.2542
Contact Us
Bill Oberman
Fischer Identity
239.436.2542
Contact Us
Email Fischer Identity
Attachments