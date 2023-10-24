Vincent, AL Author Publishes Fiction Novel
October 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMary's Diner, a new book by Dianna Smith, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Mary's Diner is a story about a young girl who marries her high school sweetheart only to find out that he is not what she thought he was. She quickly finds herself fleeing for her life. She finds her way to a small town that centers around Mary's Diner. Here she finds herself along with people she could love and trust. This small town is special and everyone works to help one another and their town. If we all would seek to make a difference in our communities like this little town, we would all reap the rewards you experience when we help our fellow man.
About the Author
Dianna Smith retired from a local telephone company. During the pandemic, Dianna kept herself busy with puzzles, television, and books. After reading many books, she started creating her own stories. She filled up a large stack of notebooks. Dianna started telling some of her stories to friends and family who encouraged her to have them published. Mary's Diner is her first story.
Mary's Diner is a 316-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-403-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/marys-diner/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/marys-diner/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us