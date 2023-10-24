Durham, NH Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News13 and 18 and Everything in Between, a new book by Jo Violet, has been released by RoseDog Books.
13 and 18 and Everything in Between touches on the ups and downs of adolescence. This poetry is heartfelt and unfiltered, and many can relate to the stories. It is written from the perspective of a girl who deals with mental health challenges, as well as love and loss. She's a girl who is afraid of the world but tries hard not to show it.
About the Author
Jo Violet is a college student hoping to work as a social worker helping children and families. Violet wrote these poems throughout her four years in high school and each poem encapsulates the feelings she felt at that point in time. She writes poetry describing how it feels to deal with mental illness and staying at a psychiatric institution. She used words to help her out of hard times and hopes her experiences and poetry will help others with their struggles.
13 and 18 and Everything in Between is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-169-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/13-and-18-and-everything-in-between/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/13-and-18-and-everything-in-between/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us