Godlan Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Partner Awards
October 24, 2023 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., October 24, 2023 - Godlan, a specialist in software solutions and business performance consulting, including industrial automation (IIoT), CPQ, and ERP, announced today that they have been named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards. Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards highlight outstanding B2B companies that help small and medium-sized businesses start, run, grow, and thrive. Think: companies that offer marketing and advertising, SaaS products, financial services, as well as other areas of business.
"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.
389 outstanding companies received the top marks necessary to achieve the list from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of business growth. Power Partner honorees represent the best of the best in their field, and they're dedicated to helping other business owners get back to what they do best.
"Godlan is extremely proud to be recognized by Inc. for their Power Partner Award as one of the 'Best Firms to Help Your Company Succeed'. Our goal is for each client to have an amazing experience as we help them on their path of success & growth," said Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing, Godlan, Inc.
To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023
The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 31, 2023.
With an expertise in manufacturing, distribution, and connected industries, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan has achieved ranking on Inc. 5000 twice, TEC Accreditation for the last ten years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2023, Infor Partner of the Year three years running, and have been strengthening leading businesses for over 39 years. For more information, visit www.godlan.com.
About Godlan, Inc.
Godlan is a leading business performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. With a focus on business performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout leading organizations.
About Inc. Business Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com
Contact Information
Stephanne Marsh
Godlan, Inc.
5864644400
Contact Us
